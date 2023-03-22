© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Experts still don't have a consensus on how to approach childhood obesity, despite new guidelines

Published March 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Clinicians flocked to learn about the new guidelines the American Academy of Pediatrics released in January on how to approach childhood obesity. It suggested early intervention and weight-loss medication for children as young as 12 years old.

But two months later, there’s still a lack of clarity and consensus among experts when it comes to approaching the growing issue. While some healthcare experts praise the updated guidelines, others are concerned about the apparent focus on weight rather than health.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with STAT reporter Isabella Cueto about the conversation happening among clinicians.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More