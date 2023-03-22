© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thrifting, mending, and how to be sustainably fashionable

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
A "statemend" by Kate Sekules.
A "statemend" by Kate Sekules.

Buying new clothes can fix us, make us more stylish, or attract people. Or at least that’s what American consumers have been told for years.

In the U.S., clothes are only worn for around a quarter of the global average. Some people throw away clothes after only seven to ten wears. But recently, there’s been a growing movement against this over-consumption.

More people are forming a slower relationship with fashion, one where secondhand and even mending get in the rotation. According to ThredUp, the clothing resale market is expected to grow three times faster than traditional retail in the near future. One U.K. department store reported sales for repair products were up 61 percent. 

Is the movement enough to make a dent in the growing environmental crisis? And how can we mend and make our clothing last longer?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Michelle Harven
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More