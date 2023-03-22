© 2023 90.5 WESA
U.S. pushes Canada to take lead in special Haiti operation as gang violence escalates

Published March 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

The White House is leaning on Canada to take a “leadership role” in efforts to curb the multiple crises in Haiti. In the past two weeks alone, there have been nearly 200 deaths caused by gang violence in the country, with hundreds more injured or kidnapped.

Alongside the violence, other issues include a food shortage, a constitutional crisis, financial malaise and a continuing Cholera outbreak. Miami Herald correspondent Jacqueline Charles joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

