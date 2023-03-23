© 2023 90.5 WESA
Idaho's Bonner General Hospital to stop delivering babies

Published March 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

In the Idaho panhandle, between the Washington and Montana border, the only hospital in Sandpoint will stop delivering babies. Bonner General Health made the announcement last Friday. In a news release, the hospital pointed to a shortage of physicians, fewer deliveries and also the state’s “legal and political climate.” Idaho has some of the state’s strictest laws restricting abortion access, and now pregnant people in Sandpoint will have to drive about 45 miles to another hospital.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Kelcie Moseley-Morris, a national reproductive rights reporter for States Newsroom.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

