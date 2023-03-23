© 2023 90.5 WESA
Iraqi refugee remembers how his life and his country changed when the U.S. invaded 20 years ago

Published March 23, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
U.S. Army 3rd Division 3-7 Bradley fighting vehicles take up a position along a road March 19, 2003 inside the demilitarized zone between Kuwait and Iraq. (Scott Nelson/Getty Images)
U.S. Army 3rd Division 3-7 Bradley fighting vehicles take up a position along a road March 19, 2003 inside the demilitarized zone between Kuwait and Iraq. (Scott Nelson/Getty Images)

Here & Now producer Lynn Menegon brings us the story of Naseer Nouri, who the Washington Post called their “fixer extraordinaire” in Baghdad in the early years of the war. From 2003-2008, Nouri helped Post journalists report from some of the most dangerous places in Iraq. He now lives in the U.S.

