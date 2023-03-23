© 2023 90.5 WESA
TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress

Published March 23, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Nearly half of all Americans are on TikTok, but U.S. officials are concerned about Chinese access to user data and want to ban the app or force a sale. TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified in Congress on Thursday, defending the app from allegations that its Chinese parent company is giving away American users’ data.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn joins host Scott Tong to break down the hearing’s top moments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

