Congress poised to repeal Iraq War authorization but keep broader military strike allowances

Published March 24, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

20 years after the U.S. invasion of Baghdad, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are seeking to repeal the initial war authorization of 2002. But a separate war authorization issued soon after 9/11 gives presidents far broader authority to use military action in the Middle East, and that authorization will likely remain untouched.

The votes are coming right as President Biden authorized a retaliatory strike in Syria after one U.S. contractor died and another five were wounded in a suspected Iran-backed drone strike.

NPR’s Susan Davis joins us.

