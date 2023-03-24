© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In new kids picture book 'My Powerful Hair,' an Indigenous girl reclaims her heritage

Published March 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
A page of "My Powerful Hair." (Courtesy of Abrams Books)
A page of "My Powerful Hair." (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author Carole Lindstrom and illustrator Steph Littlebird about the new kids picture book “My Powerful Hair.” It tells the story of a young girl who grows her hair long, something her Native American grandmother and mother weren’t permitted to do because it was perceived to be a sign of “wildness” and “savageness.”

“My Powerful Hair” cover. (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

A page of “My Powerful Hair.” (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More