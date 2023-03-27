© 2023 90.5 WESA
New North Carolina city park to honor legacy of formerly enslaved man who forged a path to freedom

Published March 27, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Peter Oliver was born into enslavement in the 1700s. He asked the Moravians, a Protestant denomination, to buy him and he went on to live as a spiritual equal and eventually purchase his freedom.

His descendants are part of a group honoring his life and legacy with a new urban park called Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery.

David Ford of WFDD reports.

