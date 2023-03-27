© 2023 90.5 WESA
Philly housing advocates say home appraisal industry is racially biased, push to diversify it

Published March 27, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Most home appraisers in the U.S are white men. That, intentionally or not, has led to bias in the industry, with some determining the value of a property based on the skin color of the people who live in it or the neighborhood around it. In Philadelphia, there are efforts to change that.

Aaron Moselle of WHYY reports

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

