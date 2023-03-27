© 2023 90.5 WESA
Should the U.S. fear TikTok?

Published March 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
This photo illustration shows the TikTok logo reflected in an image of the US flag, in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023. - China urged the United States to stop "unreasonably suppressing" TikTok on March 16, 2023, after Washington gave the popular video-sharing app an ultimatum to part ways with its Chinese owners or face a nationwide ban. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo illustration shows the TikTok logo reflected in an image of the US flag, in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023. - China urged the United States to stop "unreasonably suppressing" TikTok on March 16, 2023, after Washington gave the popular video-sharing app an ultimatum to part ways with its Chinese owners or face a nationwide ban. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

150 million Americans use TikTok for things like dance challenges, makeup tutorials and cooking videos.

The U.S. is considering banning the hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok, over concerns that its Chinese ownership poses a threat to national security.

Today, On Point: Should the U.S. fear TikTok?

Guests

Emily Baker-White, technology reporter and senior writer at Forbes. One of a group of U.S. journalists TikTok’s parent company ByteDance spied on in 2022. (@ebakerwhite)

Jim Lewis, senior vice president and director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (@james_a_lewis)

Baedri Nichole, TikTok creator. Founder and owner of Coco’s Confectionary Kitchen, a home bakery business. (@backinthekitchenwithbae)

Related Reading

Buzzfeed News: “TikTok Owner ByteDance Used A News App On Millions Of Phones To Push Pro-China Messages, Ex-Employees Say” — “Former employees claim the company placed pieces of pro-China content in its now-defunct US news app, TopBuzz, and censored negative stories about the Chinese government. ByteDance says it did no such thing.”

Los Angeles Times: “For some, TikTok is a path to riches and the American dream. With a ban, it could all disappear” — “When Lauren Wyman felt crushed under the weight of her corporate finance job in 2019, she found solace in launching a small goth and alternative clothing business.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

