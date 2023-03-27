© 2023 90.5 WESA
TikTok creators criticize Congress for TikTok CEO hearing

Published March 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
The TikTok Inc. building in Culver City, Calif. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Members of Congress are almost universally critical of TikTok and its CEO Shou Chew. But creators, including millions who have built businesses on the app and found community, disagree with lawmakers’ perspective.

Vitus Spehar created the TikTok news account called @underthedesknews, where they break down news into layman’s terms for millions of followers. They join host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the hearing and what Congress got wrong about TikTok.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

