© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As new military policy on abortion & reproductive health takes effect, GOP vows to fight it

Published March 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A new Department of Defense policy allows service members to take up to three weeks off for abortion or IVF and reimburses them for travel expenses. This comes in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade. But some Republicans in Congress are trying to block the policy.

Texas Public Radio’s Carson Frame reports for the American Homefront Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More