© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From 'You Don't Own Me' to 'I'm a Survivor': The anthems that empower women

Published March 28, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Participants dance while listening to music over headphones. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
Participants dance while listening to music over headphones. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

Women’s history month is coming to a close, so why not take a few minutes to listen to some of the songs — the anthems — that have empowered American women for the last 60 years.

Yes, there are the obvious ones: Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” but the roots of those anthems sprouted decades earlier, with then-ground-breaking songs like Leslie Gore’s 1963 “You Don’t Own Me” and Loretta Lynn’s scandalous “The Pill.”

Here & Now host Robin Young talks to NPR music critic Ann Powers about some of those songs, plus newer ones, including “Let it Go,” which has become an anthem for women-to-be.

Anthems that empower women

  • You Don’t Own Me” by Leslie Gore


Watch on YouTube.

  • The Pill” by Loretta Lynn


Watch on YouTube.

  • Just Because I’m a Woman” by Dolly Parton


Watch on YouTube.

  • Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”


Watch on YouTube.

  • To Be Young, Gifted and Black” by Nina Simone
  • About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner
  • Firework” by Katy Perry
  • Respect” by Aretha Franklin


 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More