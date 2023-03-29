© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New campaign highlights Black maternal health

Published March 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

A group focused on Black maternal health is launching a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the disproportionate rate that Black women die in and after pregnancy.

The group behind the campaign is called Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project. It started after Dr. Shalon Irving died of complications from hypertension weeks after giving birth. Her mother, Wanda Irving, co-founded the group.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wanda Irving.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More