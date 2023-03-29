© 2023 90.5 WESA
Police response in Nashville school shooting receives praise

Published March 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with Fisk University associate professor of criminal justice James Bernard Pratt Jr. about the fast response by Nashville police to Monday’s deadly school shooting and the quick release of information about it, including police body camera footage.

Find the police body cam footage here. Viewer discretion is advised.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

