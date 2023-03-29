© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protests to continue across France as pension fight turns bitters

Published March 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Some of the largest unions in France are calling for another nationwide day of strikes next week. The announcement comes a day after 740,000 took to the streets to protest against the government’s pension reforms, which would raise the retirement age by two years. It is the tenth day of protesting since January.

Lisa Bryant is in Paris for NPR and joins host Deep Fernandes for the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More