© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The race to break through the final digital frontier in the Arctic

Published March 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Firms are looking to place miles of undersea cables in the Arctic Ocean in order to better connect that part of the world with the rest of us. The path is less prone to disruption by shipping and would provide a faster connection between Japan and Europe, which could justify the plan’s billion-dollar price.

It’s only barely feasible; climate change means ships could traverse the necessary path in the summer, but cable ships would need to be equipped as ice-breakers, which hasn’t yet been done.

We chat with Wall Street Journal reporter Isabelle Bousquette for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More