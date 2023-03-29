© 2023 90.5 WESA
Vaccination Nation: How do you end a pandemic?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT

On May 11, the United States will end the public health emergency declaration over COVID-19. 

At the same time, the White House will disband what’s left of its COVID response team.  

As the emergency phase of the pandemic winds down, so too have infection rates.But the CDC still links about 2,000 deaths a week to COVID.Andthe end of COVID’s emergency status will meanbig changesin how Americans receive COVID care, including access to tests and vaccines. 

In this edition of our series Vaccination Nation, we talk about what it means for a pandemic to end, and how these changes will impact you and your family.

