A person close to Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says he'll return to the Senate in April, two months after the freshman Democrat sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression. The person, who was not authorized to discuss Fetterman’s plans and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that Fetterman will return the week of April 17.