What 'Succession' final season says about media, power and family

Published March 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

The final season of HBO’s hit show ‘Succession’ premiered this week, once again showing the occasional triumphs and persistent failures of the four Roy children, vying for their father’s affection and often receiving his disdain.

The new season finds patriarch Logan Roy alone at the top of his media empire, with three of his children trying to take him down.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the message of media, politics and power behind the show’s final season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

