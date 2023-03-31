© 2023 90.5 WESA
Women's March Madness Final Four face off 

Published March 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

Two huge head-to-heads go down tonight in the Women’s March Madness Final Four.

Three-seed Louisiana State University takes on the favorite Virginia Tech one seeds, which is then followed by a big showdown between two-seed University of Iowa and the top seed defending champions University of South Carolina.

With the final on Sunday, this weekend is sure to be filled with big moments as four star teams do battle. Insider sports reporter Meredith Cash will be watching the match-ups closely and joins host Deepa Fernandes for a preview.

