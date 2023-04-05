© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donald Trump becomes the first president charged with criminal activity

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump has become the first president – former or current – charged with criminal activity. 

In a 34-count felony indictment, prosecutors allege that Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through hush money payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with him.The charges stem from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Former president has called the indictment “political persecution” and pled not guilty to all counts.

We go over the charges, answer your questions, and talk about what happens next.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More