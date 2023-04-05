© 2023 90.5 WESA
The state of the cleanup efforts in East Palestine

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
EPA contractors walk back to their cars with collected soil samples from the derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio.
It’s been two months since a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and spilled toxic materials into the surrounding environment.

Since then, officials have deemed the town safe, but residents are saying otherwise. To complicate matters, CNN reported that a group of CDC researchers fell ill while investigating the possible health effects of the disaster. 

At the center of the controversy is Norfolk Southern, the rail company responsible for the spill. Last week, the Department of Justice announced a lawsuit against the company for violating the Clean Water Act.

While increased concern over derailments has led to bipartisan action to improve rail safety measures

We check in on cleanup efforts in East Palestine and talk about what can be done to prevent another disaster like it from happening again.

