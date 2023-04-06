The News Roundup - International

Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization this week, doubling the alliance’s border with Russia. Now, all eyes turn to Sweden as the country faces an uphill battle for membership.

The United Nations has condemned a decision by the Taliban to forbid women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres immediately asked that the group rescind the order.

Popular social media app TikTok was fined $15 million by a U.K. watchdog this week for failing to protect the privacy of children.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5