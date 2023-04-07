© 2023 90.5 WESA
3 new Star Wars live-action films are coming

By Juliana Kim
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT
Daisy Ridley arrives for the world premiere of <em>Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker</em>, on Dec. 16, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.
Jesse Grant
/
Getty Images for Disney
Daisy Ridley arrives for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on Dec. 16, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.

Three more live-action Star Wars films are on the way, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced Friday.

The latest additions to the franchise will be made by James Mangold, who directed Logan and the latest Indiana Jones; Dave Filoni, who has worked on the series Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Mandalorian; and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who has directed episodes of Ms. Marvel.

Mangold's film will chronicle the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni's will focus on the New Republic, closing out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and other Disney+ series.

Obaid-Chinoy's film will follow the events of The Rise of Skywalker, which was the final chapter of the third trilogy released in 2019. Actress Daisy Ridley will return as Rey, who seeks to build a new Jedi Order.

Premier dates have not been announced.

Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.
