John Cho's debut novel 'Troublemaker' out in paperback

Published April 7, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Find a book excerpt here.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with actor John Cho about “Troublemaker,” his debut novel for middle-grade readers. It centers around Jordan, a 12-year-old Korean-American boy living in Los Angeles who is caught up in events following the acquittal of the men videotaped beating Rodney King in 1992.

The book came out in paperback in March.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

