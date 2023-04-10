© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least four people were killed in a shooting in Louisville

By A Martínez,
Riane Roldan
Published April 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT

Louisville Metro Police say four people were killed and eight hospitalized after a gunman attacked a bank.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Riane Roldan
Riane Roldan is a Miami native and a rising senior at Emerson College in Boston, where she is the news editor at the student newspaper, The Berkeley Beacon.
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More