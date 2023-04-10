Future of abortion drug Mifepristone in question amid conflicting court rulings

For more than 20 years, Mifepristone was widely and safely used as a drug in medication abortions. But because of conflicting federal rulings, the drug’s future is in question.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mary Ziegler, legal historian and law professor at the University of California Davis and author of “Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.