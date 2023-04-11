© 2023 90.5 WESA
Will your children be better off than you?

Published April 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Recent surveys find three-fourths of Americans believe their children will not be better off than they are. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Recent surveys find three-fourths of Americans believe their children will not be better off than they are. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Recent surveys find three-fourths of Americans believe their children will not be better off than they are.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with John Friedman, professor and chair of the Economics Department at Brown University and founder and co-director of Opportunity Insights, a nonpartisan research and policy institute based at Harvard University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

