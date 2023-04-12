© 2023 90.5 WESA
Elder dog with terminal cancer found 'an instant heart connection' with his new family

Published April 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
Bendu was found running loose in November. It often takes older dogs with special needs longer to find homes than puppies. But Bendu's story was publicized and he had many people applying to be his new family. (Stina Sieg/CPR)
Older dogs, particularly those with special needs, are difficult to place in new homes. In addition, overcrowded animal shelters result in a lot of unwanted dogs and cats.

But Bendu, a dog found running loose last November who was just diagnosed with terminal cancer, recently found his new family couldn’t be happier.

Stina Sieg of Colorado Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

