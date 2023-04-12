© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Herbie Hancock on life, death, faith and friendship with fellow jazz icon Wayne Shorter

Published April 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Herbie Hancock performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2022. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Herbie Hancock performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2022. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Musical legend Herbie Hancock celebrates his 83rd birthday Wednesday. The pianist, composer and Jazz Master was also friends for decades with fellow jazz icon saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The two lions of jazz played music together and practiced Buddhism together for more than half a century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Hancock.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More