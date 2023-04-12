© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the push against 'woke' investing and banking in Texas has real-life impacts

Published April 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Citigroup and Bank of America restrict lending to certain gunmakers and retailers. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Citigroup and Bank of America restrict lending to certain gunmakers and retailers. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Bills in Republican-led states that push back on so-called “woke” investing and banking have real-life impacts. There are political winners and real-life losers.

Host Scott Tong looks at a small city in Texas that is taking a financial hit because of a law that bans doing business with banks that “discriminate” against the gun industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More