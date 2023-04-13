© 2023 90.5 WESA
There will be no federal charges in Shanquella Robinson's death, the DOJ says

By Ayana Archie
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT

Federal charges will not be pursued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American woman found dead in Mexico last October while on vacation, authorities announced Wednesday.

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.

Robinson, from Charlotte, N.C., traveled to San José del Cabo with several friends the day prior. Robinson's friends originally told her family that she died from alcohol poisoning, which ran counter to a death certificate obtained from Charlotte television station, WSOC-TV.

The federal government said it would review new information in the case if it became available.

The attorney for Robinson's family, Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, claimed there is a discrepancy between the autopsies done in the U.S. and Mexico.

"While it is discouraging for the loved ones of Shanquella that their own Department of Justice will not be pursuing charges against Shanquella's aggressor, it is our stance that justice is still possible for her death," they said. "We hope that there is still a chance at justice in Mexico."

Ayana Archie
