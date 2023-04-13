© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This card game has no rules and is designed for people with dementia to play

Published April 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT

For people with dementia, social interactions can be crucial in slowing the disease’s progression. But as a person’s condition worsens, enjoying activities with others may be more difficult.

Two women created a card game so simple it has no rules at all is designed for people with dementia and their loved ones.

Vermont Public Radio’s Nina Keck reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More