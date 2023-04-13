© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's cooking in Cincinnati? Multiple James Beard Award finalists hail from the city

Published April 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

What’s cooking in Cincinnati? That’s the question many foodies are asking after seeing this year’s finalists for the James Beard Awards. The prestigious award is given to outstanding chefs and restaurants across the country. While major hubs like Dallas and New York City have their share of nominations, Cincinnati is holding its own with three finalists. The city garnered nominations for Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, and Outstanding Restaurant.

One of the finalists, chef Jose Salazar, joins host Deepa Fernandes to guide us through Cincinnati’s food scene.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More