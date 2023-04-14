© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The story of a cult leader, 30 years after the Branch Davidians raid in Waco

Published April 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

How did a rural Texas boy named Vernon Wayne Howell transform himself into David Koresh, leader of the Branch Davidians? And what’s the long-term effect of the fiery federal raid in Waco, Texas, after a weeks-long standoff? It’s the 30th anniversary of the raid this month.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Stephen Talty, author of the new book “Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More