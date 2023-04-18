© 2023 90.5 WESA
Akron activist: People need 'permission and space to be angry' over police killing of Jayland Walker

Published April 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
Protesters march and block traffic Monday, April 17, 2023, on Vernon Odom Blvd. after a grand jury decision not to charge eight Akron, Ohio police officers in the death of Jayland Walker last summer. (Phil Long/AP)
Protesters march and block traffic Monday, April 17, 2023, on Vernon Odom Blvd. after a grand jury decision not to charge eight Akron, Ohio police officers in the death of Jayland Walker last summer. (Phil Long/AP)

Residents in Akron, Ohio, are planning to march for justice Tuesday. This comes after a special grand jury came back Tuesday with no charges for eight police officers who shot and killed a young Black man last summer named Jayland Walker.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how the community is processing this news with Rev. Raymond Greene Jr., the leader of a local community group called Freedom BLOC, or the Black Led Organizing Collaborative.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

