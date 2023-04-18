© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eating and dancing at the 'Lakeside Supper Club'

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published April 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT

Supper clubs burst onto the scene in America in the 1930s. Back then, they were places where you could get a meal and dance.

They were also places you could drink. The end of prohibition made a lot of these clubs very popular.

They are still a good night out. But, over time, many have closed or gone out of business. However, in the Midwest, supper clubs remain a mainstay.

One fictional venue, set in northern Minnesota, is the stage for a new book by J Ryan Stradal.

The best-selling author has previously won praise for “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” and “The Lager Queen of Minnesota.”

He joins us to talk about his latest novel, ‘Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.’

 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More