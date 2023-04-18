© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sudan latest: Confusion of ceasefire calls

Published April 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

The Sudanese Army has seemingly agreed to a call by rival paramilitaries forces to enter a humanitarian ceasefire, but there appear to still be factions who are opposed to the proposal.

Four days of fighting have left at least 185 people dead and more than 2,000 others wounded. Diplomats have also been targeted, including senior officials from the European Union and U.S.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from Alberto Fernandez, a former U.S. chargé d’affaires to Sudan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More