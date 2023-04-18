The latest on Israel, as cross-border and internal tensions rise

Even for those who don’t closely follow the Middle East conflicts closely, it would be difficult to miss the uptick in recent headlines from the region. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in rallies to protest the government’s proposed weakening of its Supreme Court’s autonomy. Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel — the most since the 2006 war between the countries. Israel raided the Al Aqsa Mosque and struck militant targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza. And that’s just to name a few.

Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace joins host Robin Young to talk about the political climate in Israel and where the prospect for peace in the region.

