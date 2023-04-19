© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Father of Dadeville shooting victim Marsiah Collins remembers his son

Published April 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
Marsiah Collins. (Courtesy of Martin Edward Collins)
Marsiah Collins. (Courtesy of Martin Edward Collins)

In Alabama, a community is coming to terms with how a Sweet 16 party ended with the shooting deaths of four young people. Another 28 were injured.

We take a moment to remember one of the victims, Marsiah Collins. He was a 19-year-old musician and football player, headed to Louisiana State University. He was also a big brother and a son.

His father Martin Edward Collins joins host Robin Young to reflect on his son’s life. He says his son should have been able to attend a birthday party without being gunned down.

Marsiah Collins. (Courtesy of Martin Edward Collins)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More