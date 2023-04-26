Joe P delivers fuzzy guitar rock on 'French Blonde'

When New Jersey artist Joe P's band Deal Casino decided to call it quits during the early stages of the pandemic, frontman Joe Parella started posting nightly performances on TikTok. His videos began to take off, earning him hundreds of thousands of followers on the app, as well as the attention of entertainers such as Zane Lowe.

In this World Cafe session, Joe P joins us for a mini-concert to perform songs from his latest EP, French Blonde.

