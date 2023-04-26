© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joe P delivers fuzzy guitar rock on 'French Blonde'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Will Loftus
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Joe P
Jimmy Fontaine
/
Courtesy of the artist
Joe P

When New Jersey artist Joe P's band Deal Casino decided to call it quits during the early stages of the pandemic, frontman Joe Parella started posting nightly performances on TikTok. His videos began to take off, earning him hundreds of thousands of followers on the app, as well as the attention of entertainers such as Zane Lowe.

In this World Cafe session, Joe P joins us for a mini-concert to perform songs from his latest EP, French Blonde.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Tags
Music News from NPR
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Will Loftus
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More