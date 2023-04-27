© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

1A Movie Club: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published April 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

Maybe you were in class and someone pointed out a spot on your jeans when you stood up. Or one morning you woke up to blood in your bed and got a bit spooked.

Menstruating can be a very pivotal part of life. It certainly is inJudy Blume’sstory“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” 

But the 1970 novel wasn’t well-received by all when it was first published. It wasbannedin libraries and schools,includingthe one Blume’s children went to. 

It follows an 11-year-old Margaret stepping into the world of adolescence (breasts, boys, and periods included) and exploring her religious identity along the way. Her father, Jewish, and her mother, Christian, kept religion out of Margaret’s upbringing to allow her to decide her faith for herself. 

Now, the story has thefilm treatmentby writer-directorKelly Fremon Craig

For this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we discuss periods, adolescence, and grappling with your identity.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More