© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Debt ceiling bill passed by House Republicans has 'zero chance' in Senate. What's next?

Published April 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales about the latest on the measure House Republicans passed Wednesday night which raises the debt limit through next year, slashes future spending and guts several key Biden administration agenda items such as student loan forgiveness and climate change.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate say it stands no chance of passage, weeks before the United States could default on its loans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More