Sen. Dick Durbin on debt ceiling, Supreme Court ethics

Published April 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. They speak about the Republican plan to raise the debt ceiling while cutting spending and about attempts at Supreme Court ethics reform.

This week, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts declined an invitation from Durbin to testify before a Senate panel on Supreme Court ethics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

