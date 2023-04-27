© 2023 90.5 WESA
Shakespeare's first folio to be displayed in D.C.

Published April 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Shakespeare's first folio was published 400 years ago. (Scott Tong/Here & Now)
Shakespeare’s first folio was published 400 years ago. If not for this collection, we wouldn’t have 18 of his plays, including “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth” and “Twelfth Night.”

There are only 235 known surviving copies of the first folio — the Folger Shakespeare Library in D.C. has 82 of them, and is currently renovating to exhibit them all, free to the public.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses the folio with Folger Librarian Greg Prickman.

The famous “Droeshout portrait” of Shakespeare from the First Folio. (Courtesy: Folger Shakespeare Library)

