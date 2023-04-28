© 2023 90.5 WESA
Jam to new music this Jazz Appreciation Month, from 'Artimacy' host Keanna Faircloth

Published April 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Meshell Ndegeocello performs on stage during a dress rehearsal for 'Seven Songs to Leave Behind' the Melbourne Festival finale concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 22, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
It’s Jazz appreciation month, a timely excuse to do some listening with Keanna Faircloth, who hosts the podcast “Artimacy.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Faircloth.

Music from the segment

Potions” by Lauren Henderson

Watch on YouTube.

Virgo” by Meshell Ndegeocello feat. Brandee Younger and Julius Rodriguez

Watch on YouTube.

Glimmerings” by Gogo Penguin

Watch on YouTube.

Penelope” by Wayne Shorter, performed by Artemis

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

