Who is Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, the Bannon buddy accused of $1 billion fraud?

Published April 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Billionaire Guo Wengui. (Timothy A. Clark/AFP via Getty Images)
Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui was arrested a month ago. While FBI agents were searching his New York penthouse, it went up in flames.

Wengui was working with his friend Steve Bannon on several business and political exploits. Now, he sits in jail on charges of a $1 billion fraud.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with New York Times correspondent Michael Forsythe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

