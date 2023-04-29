© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 people were killed in a shooting at a home near Houston, police say

By The Associated Press
Published April 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT

CLEVELAND, Texas — Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
The Associated Press
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More